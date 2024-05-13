Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $9.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $197.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.91. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $122.24 and a 12-month high of $201.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIT shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

