Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Short Interest Update

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Applied UV Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUVIP opened at $5.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. Applied UV has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Hospitality and Disinfectant segments. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

