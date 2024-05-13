AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,146,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,565,000 after purchasing an additional 53,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,608,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,242,000 after acquiring an additional 420,457 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,438,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,447,000 after acquiring an additional 225,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in AptarGroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,046,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $499,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $499,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,334 shares of company stock worth $6,467,171 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.4 %

ATR opened at $148.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $111.63 and a one year high of $151.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.77.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATR

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.