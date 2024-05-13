ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) to Issue $0.24 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 67.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance
ARR opened at $19.45 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $948.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARR. StockNews.com downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.
About ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
