ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) to Issue $0.24 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 67.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

ARR opened at $19.45 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $948.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $141.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARR. StockNews.com downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARMOUR Residential REIT

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.