ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Forecasted to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SPRY opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $11.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 505,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,953,289.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,958,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,489,534.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,744,994 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 505,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $4,953,289.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,958,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,489,534.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 603,260 shares of company stock worth $5,546,480. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

