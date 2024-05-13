Arteris’ (AIP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIP. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

NASDAQ AIP opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.04. Arteris has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 198.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Arteris will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,611.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,611.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $81,562.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at $629,582.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,264 shares of company stock worth $492,283 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 22.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 51,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 8.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Arteris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

