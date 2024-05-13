Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Sells $23,290.41 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $23,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,134.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Artivion Stock Up 0.6 %

AORT opened at $23.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $25.51.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $93.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the fourth quarter valued at $916,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion during the third quarter worth about $566,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 187.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 53,773 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 526,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after buying an additional 143,146 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the third quarter worth about $1,034,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

