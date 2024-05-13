Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARVN. Barclays increased their target price on Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.13.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $31.44 on Thursday. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $53.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.94 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 33,770 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

