ASM International NV (ASMIY) to Issue Dividend of $2.56 on May 22nd

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.5568 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from ASM International’s previous dividend of $2.27.

ASM International Stock Up 1.8 %

ASMIY stock opened at $668.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $623.68 and a 200 day moving average of $558.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.64. ASM International has a 52 week low of $365.78 and a 52 week high of $677.36.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 18.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASM International will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.