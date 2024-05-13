Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bank Financial lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of AY opened at $22.95 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.87 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 386.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 408,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 19,465 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,241.8% during the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 43,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 40,357 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

