Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Balchem worth $9,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,128,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 402,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 36,011 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Balchem by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 225,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after purchasing an additional 55,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after buying an additional 36,729 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $1,700,631.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,630 shares of company stock worth $12,608,149. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $156.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.72. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $159.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.92.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.