Bandwidth’s (BAND) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BAND. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bandwidth

Bandwidth Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BAND opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $567.69 million, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.17 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

In other Bandwidth news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $146,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,556 shares of company stock worth $239,567. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Bandwidth by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 43,411 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 59.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 52,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.