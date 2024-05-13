Barclays Boosts Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target to $43.00

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BLBD has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Blue Bird has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $48.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other Blue Bird news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $208,575.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $133,003,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $208,575.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,115,159 shares of company stock valued at $135,385,519 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Blue Bird by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 828,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after purchasing an additional 101,482 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 91.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 51,205 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the third quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Blue Bird by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,304,000 after acquiring an additional 160,233 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

