Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,162 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $47.55 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

