Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chuy’s

Chuy’s Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of CHUY opened at $28.10 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $484.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chuy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 251,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 42,063 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chuy’s

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.