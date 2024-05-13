Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HURN. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $87.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average is $99.83. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $113.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $27,018.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,089.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $27,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,089.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $176,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,734. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.