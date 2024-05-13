Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEST opened at $10.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $924.32 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.46. Westrock Coffee has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $214.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.20 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Westrock Coffee

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the third quarter worth about $36,640,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 112,254 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Westrock Coffee by 807.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Westrock Coffee by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. 45.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

