Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 97 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $118.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.57.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $4,283,128.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 294,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,804,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $4,283,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 294,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,804,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $15,955,490.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at $36,455,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 585,425 shares of company stock valued at $74,023,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

