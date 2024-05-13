Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 162.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPSE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $546,000.

Shares of JPSE opened at $44.67 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $489.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

