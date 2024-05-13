Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 542 BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in BeiGene by 166.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BeiGene by 98.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,694.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,222,381. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BGNE opened at $161.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.97 and a 52 week high of $245.74.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

