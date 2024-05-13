Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 601.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $10,788,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,252,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Bank OZK by 58.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 28,893 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OZK stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.37. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

