Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $87,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 766,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 23,201 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 261.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

