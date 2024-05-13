Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 751 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 743.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $107.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.18. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

