Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 361 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 54,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 627,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,628,000 after buying an additional 83,459 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

EWG stock opened at $32.18 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

