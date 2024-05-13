Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes $65,000 Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 46 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 756.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3,091.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,203,000 after buying an additional 23,156 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,176,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,935,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,736.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,152.67 and a 52 week high of $1,810.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,616.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,507.83.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

FCNCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,829.90.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,027,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hope Holding Bryant purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 and have sold 3,600 shares worth $6,209,022. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

