Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes $90,000 Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 123,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Vale Price Performance

Vale stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.3182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.