Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.89 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

