BigCommerce’s (BIGC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $581.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 719.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth $80,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $245,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

