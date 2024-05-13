Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BILI. Citigroup lowered Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.37.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.96. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $3,043,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 40,523 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 3.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,790,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 143,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 30.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 687,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 161,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

