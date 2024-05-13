Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

Research analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BDSX. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Biodesix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.10.

Biodesix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Biodesix has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 29,379.44% and a negative net margin of 85.80%. Analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biodesix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDSX. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 40,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 925,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Featured Stories

