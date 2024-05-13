BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $20.51 on Monday. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $929.10 million, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $120,333.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,666,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,128.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,996 shares of company stock worth $562,145. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,031,000 after buying an additional 2,191,002 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,335,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,208,000 after purchasing an additional 296,727 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,292,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 240,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 280,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 133,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

