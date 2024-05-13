Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BLNK has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

BLNK stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $284.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.82.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.58% and a negative net margin of 122.09%. The company had revenue of $42.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 2,961.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 112.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

