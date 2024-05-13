Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Truist Financial

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

OBDC traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 50,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.88. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBDC. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.9% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

