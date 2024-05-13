Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Short Interest Update

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 612,800 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the April 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Blue Star Foods Trading Up 1.5 %
BSFC opened at $0.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.28. Blue Star Foods has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $2.70.
About Blue Star Foods
