Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 28,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 94,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,134,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,066,506 shares of company stock worth $195,621,185 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $198.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $133.13 and a 52 week high of $200.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $570.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

