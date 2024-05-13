BMO Capital Markets Boosts Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target to $23.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.13.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 386.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

