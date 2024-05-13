BMO Capital Markets Raises Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$10.00

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HWX. Raymond James cut their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.46.

Headwater Exploration Stock Up 0.4 %

Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$7.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of C$5.88 and a 52-week high of C$8.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of C$138.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Insider Activity at Headwater Exploration

In other Headwater Exploration news, Senior Officer Bradley Christman sold 26,102 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.72, for a total transaction of C$201,507.44. In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Christman sold 26,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.72, for a total value of C$201,507.44. Also, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total value of C$408,445.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,629 shares of company stock worth $4,037,876. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

