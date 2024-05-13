BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 948,659 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,561,000 after buying an additional 166,007 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 58.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,267,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,762,000 after buying an additional 1,951,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 30.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,189,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,132,000 after acquiring an additional 648,633 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.76.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

