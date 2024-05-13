BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Senior Officer Sells C$20,160.00 in Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.20, for a total value of C$20,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,625.60.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total value of C$18,750.00.

BQE Water Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CVE BQE opened at C$64.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.57. BQE Water Inc. has a 52-week low of C$24.22 and a 52-week high of C$69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.46 million, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98.

About BQE Water

BQE Water ( CVE:BQE ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BQE Water had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of C$5.01 million for the quarter.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

