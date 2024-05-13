BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

BrainsWay Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BWAY opened at $5.33 on Thursday. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $88.69 million, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.18.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 6.0% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 336,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 37.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 324,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 88,593 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BrainsWay by 583.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 149,740 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

