Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $20.27.
About Bridgewater Bancshares
