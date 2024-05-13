Brilliant Earth Group’s (BRLT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BRLT. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $3.40 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.24 million, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.73 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brilliant Earth Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at $94,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.