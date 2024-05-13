Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.91.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,332.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $617.99 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The company has a market capitalization of $617.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,308.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1,165.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.