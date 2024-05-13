Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director Purchases $20,928.00 in Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Hollister bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $20,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $68,016. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

BRKL stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

