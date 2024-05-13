Brookline Capital Management Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for SCYNEXIS in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for SCYNEXIS’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.70). SCYNEXIS had a return on equity of 112.89% and a net margin of 72.18%. The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.14 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS Price Performance

SCYX stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the third quarter worth $32,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 486,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 123,325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $673,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,877,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 150,157 shares during the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SCYNEXIS

(Get Free Report)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.