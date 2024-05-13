Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stake Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,247,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Brown & Brown worth $88,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $4,765,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,519,000 after buying an additional 127,903 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 162,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 107,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 1.7 %

BRO stock opened at $87.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile



Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

