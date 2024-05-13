BTIG Research Lowers Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $80.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXAS. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.40.

EXAS stock opened at $53.51 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $100.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,377. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,740,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,131,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,468,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $552,493,000 after buying an additional 539,498 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Exact Sciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,711,000 after buying an additional 508,764 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,483,000 after buying an additional 192,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

