Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.89.

Bumble Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81. Bumble has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.41 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 2.04%. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth $4,563,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,837,000 after buying an additional 613,759 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $1,378,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Further Reading

