Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BHRB opened at $48.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $85.00.
Insider Transactions at Burke & Herbert Financial Services
About Burke & Herbert Financial Services
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
