Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHRB opened at $48.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Insider Transactions at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

In related news, Director Mark Guthrie Anderson bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.35 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Mark Guthrie Anderson purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.35 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $79,756.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,716.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 7,408 shares of company stock worth $389,597 over the last three months.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

