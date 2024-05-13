Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Business First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

BFST stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $156,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,725.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 262,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $156,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,725.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BFST shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

